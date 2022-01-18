Tunisia: Airport Case - Seifeddine Makhlouf and Nidhal Saoudi Kept At Liberty

Tunis/Tunisia — The correctional chamber of the permanent military court of Tunis decided on Monday to keep Seifeddine Makhlouf and Nidhal Saoudi at liberty and to postpone the so-called "airport" case to March 28, 2022

Seifeddine Makhlouf and Nidal Saoudi are members of parliament whose activities have been suspended since July 25.

On September 27, 2021, the Military Court issued a detention warrant against the two MPs in this case, which dates back to March 15, 2021, when they protested in a manner deemed "illegal" at Tunis-Carthage Airport against the prohibition of a woman to leave the country. The woman was concerned by the "S17" procedure.