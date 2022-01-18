Tunisia: Sfax-Covid-19 - Three More Deaths and 979 Additional Infections in 24 Hours

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three people have died from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused a total of 1,870 deaths, according to a new report published Monday by the Regional Health Directorate.

During the same period, 979 people in the region have tested positive, following the publication of the results of 3,393 tests, a positivity rate of 28.85%, which brings to 63,337 the number of infected people in the governorate of Sfax since the spread of the epidemic.

According to the same source, 255 people have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the region to 57,694.

Currently, 26 Covid patients are in intensive care, 69 admitted to Hédi Chaker Hospital in Sfax and 12 others hospitalised in private clinics in the region, the same source said.

