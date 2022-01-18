Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sidi Bouzid Logs 107 More Infections

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Sidi Bouzid governorate saw a surge in coronavirus infections, with 107 new cases, taking the caseload to 30,652, the Local Health Directorate announced.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 18 cases in Jelma, 16 in Mezzouna, 27 in Bir El Hafey, 8 in Regueb, 7 in Meknassi, 28 in West Sidi Boiuzid, 1 case in Cebbalet Ouled Asker, 1 in Sidi Ali Ben Aoun and 1 in Saïda

On the other hand, 212,900 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the governorate, including 118,560 second doses and 15,230 boosters, according to the same source.

