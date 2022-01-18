Tunisia: Nabeul - Investigation Opened On Suspicious Death of National Guard Captain in Bir Bouregba

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge of the court of first instance in Grombalia (Governorate of Nabeul) ordered Monday, the opening of an investigation on the death of a National Guard captain, found hanged at his home in Bir Bouregba.

The charges concern "premeditated homicide", according to articles 201 and 202 of the penal code, said spokeswoman of the court of first instance in Grombalia, Wided Boumaiza,

The victim had been summoned to appear before the investigating judge at the financial judicial centre on Monday, January 17 as a witness in a case of financial and administrative corruption.

