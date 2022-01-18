Tunisia Condemns Attacks On Vital Sites in UAE

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia strongly condemned on Monday the attacks perpetrated against vital sites and civilian installations in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, which left casualties and material damage.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tunisia expressed its "full solidarity with the UAE," saying it rejects any aggression that targets the security and sovereignty of this country.

Three tankers carrying fuel were destroyed by drones on Monday, January 17 near Abu Dhabi airport in the UAE, which left three dead and six injured, according to the UAE authorities.

The trucks exploded in the Musaffah industrial area, near oil storage tanks, and the fire spread to a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The United Arab Emirates threatened to "retaliate" for the deadly attack in Abu Dhabi. "The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and this sinister criminal escalation," the foreign ministry said, quoted by the official WAM agency.