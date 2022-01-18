Tunisia Condemns Attacks On Vital Sites in UAE

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia strongly condemned on Monday the attacks perpetrated against vital sites and civilian installations in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, which left casualties and material damage.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tunisia expressed its "full solidarity with the UAE," saying it rejects any aggression that targets the security and sovereignty of this country.

Three tankers carrying fuel were destroyed by drones on Monday, January 17 near Abu Dhabi airport in the UAE, which left three dead and six injured, according to the UAE authorities.

The trucks exploded in the Musaffah industrial area, near oil storage tanks, and the fire spread to a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The United Arab Emirates threatened to "retaliate" for the deadly attack in Abu Dhabi. "The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and this sinister criminal escalation," the foreign ministry said, quoted by the official WAM agency.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X