Egypt: Gov. Denies Warning Citizens Not to Go to Hospitals ‎

17 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet media center has dismissed as groundless reports that citizens had been warned not to go to hospitals if they feel COVID-19 symptoms, and receive medicine at homes through medical teams.

The center said it contacted the Ministry of Health and Population which denied the news.

The ministry did not entrust medical teams to check COVID-19 patients at homes instead of hospitals, said a statement issued by the center, pointing out that hospitals across the republic receive COVID-19 patents as usual.

The statement added that emergency isolated coronavirus cases are supported within the framework of the 100 million health initiatives and are checked by specialized medical teams.

The center appealed to media outlets and social media users to be accurate while publishing such reports and contract parties concerned to verify the reports.

It appealed to citizens to contact (mohp.gov.eg) or (rumors@idsc.net.eg) or send WhatsApp messages at (01155508688 -01155508851) in case of spread of rumors.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X