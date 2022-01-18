Egypt: Gov. Denies Warning Citizens Not to Go to Hospitals ‎

The Cabinet media center has dismissed as groundless reports that citizens had been warned not to go to hospitals if they feel COVID-19 symptoms, and receive medicine at homes through medical teams.

The center said it contacted the Ministry of Health and Population which denied the news.

The ministry did not entrust medical teams to check COVID-19 patients at homes instead of hospitals, said a statement issued by the center, pointing out that hospitals across the republic receive COVID-19 patents as usual.

The statement added that emergency isolated coronavirus cases are supported within the framework of the 100 million health initiatives and are checked by specialized medical teams.

The center appealed to media outlets and social media users to be accurate while publishing such reports and contract parties concerned to verify the reports.

It appealed to citizens to contact (mohp.gov.eg) or (rumors@idsc.net.eg) or send WhatsApp messages at (01155508688 -01155508851) in case of spread of rumors.