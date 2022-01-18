Africa: Shoukry Highlights Importance of Inter-African Solidarity

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday emphasized the importance of inter-African solidarity to support the continent's resilience to all crises it faces, especially the phenomenon of terrorism and extremism.

This requires the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities with regard to providing assistance to the African countries affected by terrorism and extremism, and supporting relevant African initiatives, he added.

Shoukry made the remarks during his virtual participation in a consultative ministerial meeting that brought together the African Union's Peace and Security Council (PSC) and all three African member states in the UN Security Council.

The foreign minister praised the African approach that supports the continuity of coordination among members of the Peace and Security Council and the three African member states in the UN Security Council; with a view to supporting unified African interests and stances on issues of peace and security on the continent, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry said Egypt believes in the significant role played by regional blocs and mechanisms in establishing security and stability in Africa, in addition to the role that can be played by the Security Council to support the security capabilities of regional blocs and mechanisms.

In this regard, he noted that Cairo is intensifying its efforts to support capacity-building of African institutions in areas affected by terrorism through various means, including providing training courses for forces participating in African peacekeeping missions.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister highlighted the necessity of attaching importance to the climate change impacts on peace and security in Africa.

MENA