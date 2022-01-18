Egypt: Defense Minister Attends Main Phase of 'Galout-9' Drills‎

Minister of Defense and Military Production General Mohamed Zaki on Monday witnessed the main phase of the mobilization command centers project "Galout-9" drills, carried out by the Western Military Zone and running for several days.

Chief of Staff Lt. General Osama Askar, commanders of the main army branches and a galaxy of high-ranking officers attended the drills.

Delivering a word to mark the event, the head of the Western Military Zone asserted the keenness of the military zone fighters to reach up to the highest levels of efficiency and combat skills needed to carry out all the missions assigned to them to defend the homeland's security and stability.

The defense minister discussed with a number of the military commanders and senior officers partaking in the drills the techniques of implementing their missions and how they take decisions in view of any sudden changes during the operations.

He also conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to all elements of the Western Military Command, praising their distinguished performance during the mobilization drills.

The minister also asserted that the Armed Forces are deeply interested in upgrading the combat skills of all its elements and formations in order to increase their capabilities and potential in all military domains.

MENA