Egypt: The 'Mustaqbal Misr' Project for Agricultural Production in the Western Desert

The "Mustaqbal Misr" (Egypt's Future) project is located within the area of the giant project of "New Delta", along the new Rod El Farag\ El Dabaa axis, near the airports of Sphinx and Burj Al Arab and the ports of Dekheila and Alexandria, which helps to facilitate the delivery of production requirements and products, and makes the project an attractive agricultural destination for investors.

Project goals

The project aims to develop the northwestern coast region through the establishment of new urban and agricultural communities characterized by an appropriate administrative system.

In addition, the project targets to establishing industrial complexes based on full-fledged agricultural production and the stages of crop cultivation and harvesting with the latest mechanisms, then sorting, packaging and manufacturing. The "Mustaqbal Misr" project provides hundreds of thousands of new job opportunities.

The project, also, aims to bridge the agricultural gap at the local level to provide high quality agricultural products at reasonable prices for citizens and to export the surplus abroad. This is by cultivating 500,000 acres, where about 200,000 acres have been reclaimed in the first phase of the project, and the other phases are being reclaimed with an area of 300,000 acres. The project will depend on providing water resources on the plants that were set up to treat agricultural wastewater.

The infrastructure of the project included:

- Paving internal roads with a total length of 500 km and digging underground water wells.

- Establishing of two power stations with a capacity of 350 megawatts and an internal electricity network with a length of 200 km.

- Establishing of stores for production supplies and administrative and residential buildings.