Egypt: FM Discusses With His Moroccan Counterpart Bilateral Ties

17 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday received a telephone conversation from his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita as part of ongoing coordination and consultation between the two countries.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said that the two ministers tackled ways of boosting bilateral relations between Egypt and Morocco on all political, economic and trade fields.

Shoukry and Bourita commended deep-rooted and profound ties binding Egypt and Morocco, according to him.

Hafez added the two officials exchanged viewpoints regarding pressing issues in the region and in Africa, in addition to preparations for holding an upcoming African summit.

They underlined the importance of maintaining consultation on issues of mutual concern to serve the interests of both nations, he said.

