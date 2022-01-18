Liberia: DCIAA Reactivates Voice of Dove Press Club

The Alumni Association of the Dominion Christian Institute ( DCIAA) has re-activated the one time Voice of the Dove Press Club.

The club targeted students from the 9th to 12 grades.

The Voice of the Dove is a campus based press club which was established over 14 years ago but became inactive for many years after its founding members left the school.

Speaking during a one day training with students who expressed interest in venturing in the journalism profession, the Principal of the Dominion Christian Institute, Rev. Abraham Mason said it was a great initiative by DCIAA, headed by journalist Mark Neywon Mengonfia to have returned to the institution to give back in a positive way.

According to him, those extra academy activities are vital for any institution with Dominion Christian Institute being of no exception.

He told the students,"You have to be determined, focus, serious and put God first and what you starting today you have to be serious."

Rev. Mason furthered that they as an institution will not force students to be part of the press club, but was quick to add," what you take serious today affects your tomorrow positively so my God help you to be strong in what you are about to start."

Rev. Mason pledged the willingness of the instruction to support the school Press Club adding," Not everyone in the same class will come up successfully- people will have different areas of specializations nobody knows

Also speaking, Press Union Liberia Assistant Secretary General, Akoi M. Baysah Jr. said he was happy to be part of the generation of young Liberians who are giving back to the society in a positive way.

According to him, at the point that the Liberian media is taking a wrong turn in teams of professionalism, it was important to start installing a better understanding of ethics in the young generation of those who want to become journalists.

"At any time, we are willing to provide our understanding about the journalism profession, although during our days when we were coming up we never had the opportunity for people who are practicing journalists to provide such training for us" he said

The PUL Assistant Secretary General indicated that building the foundation of the students at the earliest stage was something good, adding, it will help them have a better foundation in ethical journalism.

The lead facilitator for the one day training for the high school students was Bana's FM editor-in-chief, Reuben Waylaun.

The students were trained in news gathering, news reporter, broadcast script writing among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Waylaun encouraged the students to see the training as an opportunity to help them become who they want to be.

He said," Anything you want to do, you have to invest time and you should be willing to do it."

According to Mr. Waylaun, career path selection base on what a person has interest in is important because it makes that person know where to invest their time and energy.

"Do not be like others who will go to university, take the placement entrance before they start thinking about what they want to do as a career" he told the students.

The rejuvenation of the Dominion Christian Institute Press Club is the initiative of the Dominion Christian Institute Alumni Association headed by its President, journalists Mark Neywon Mengonfia and Henscin Dehgar of Truth FM, two former students of the institution.