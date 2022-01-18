Liberia: President Weah Heaps Praises On County Meet Organizers - Congratulates Nimba, Others - Says His Presence Motivated Youths to Be Determined, Disciplined and Committed

17 January 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic and Chief Patron of Sports, Dr. George M. Weah has extended special congratulations to Nimba County for clinching the soccer championship of the just ended County Meet. The tournanment, which has gained momentum in recent years, brings together the 15 political subdivisions to compete in various sporting categories, including football, kickback, volleyball and basketball. The Liberian leader also thanked all other teams that participated in the annual games, noting that no event seems to unify Liberians quite as much as the County Meet has been able to do of late. "I am also grateful to the oragnizing committees of the counties, the Prime Sponsors ArcelorMittal, Orange, NASSCORP, LISCR-Maritime, APM Terminals along with other sponsors, and all the supporters who filled the stadiums during the various matches", the President said. He commended the Basketball and Volleyball federations for ensuring the two sports formed part of this year's event, and said he was looking forward to seeing more categories included. The President participated in both sporting events during the competition, representing his county of origin, Grand Kru. The President said his participation in the nation's premier sports festivities motivated the youths to be more committed, determined and disciplined in sports and all spheres of life. Meanwhile, President George M. Weah has lauded Minister D. Zeogar Wilson and his team of officials at the Ministry of Youth and Sports for what the President described as the "able manner" in which they organized the tournament. He said the Ministry and its partners, including Liberian Football Association, have done a lot to renew dynamism in the much desired event.

