Nigeria: Afcon 2021 - Kenyan Lecturer to Officiate Super Eagles' Final Group Game

Waweru, 39, has a doctorate degree in Pure Mathematics and is a university lecturer.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Kenyan official, Peter Waweru Kamaku as referee for Wednesday's final Group D clash between Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Waweru started to officiate football matches in the lower leagues of Kenya in 2011.

In 2013, he joined Kenyan Premier League and in 2017 he was listed as a Fifa referee.

He has officiated in various international tournaments such as AFCON U20 in 2019, AFCON 2019 in Egypt, 2019 U17 World Cup in Brazil, and 2021 Chan where he officiated the final.

Since 2017, Waweru has also enjoyed the privilege of handling several Caf Champions League games, Confederation Cup matches and Fifa World Cup qualifying matches.

He is a member of the 20 pioneer group for Caf/Fifa Professional Referee since 2020.

According to Waweru's profile on Goal, he has served in different positions such as an Academic teaching assistant (2007-2009), as a Tutorial Fellow (2009-2013), as a lecturer (2013-2019) and since 2019 he serves as a senior lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University.

He teaches Number theory, Coding theory and Algebra related courses.

Last season, Waweru was named the best referee in the Kenyan top-flight ahead of other big names like Anthony Ogwayo and Davis Omweno.

For his next assignment which is the Super Eagles' game against the Wild Dogs, Waweru will be assisted by compatriot Gilbert Cheruiyot (assistant referee 1), Mozambican Arsenio Maringule (assistant referee 2) and Moroccan Redouane Jiyed (fourth official).