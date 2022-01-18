Nigeria: Why We Will Not Honour EFCC's Invitation - Ogun Assembly Members

<i>The lawmakers reminded the EFCC that it is legally barred from taking any steps against them until their suit is decided by the court.</sub>

The members of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.ogha.og.gov.ng/">Ogun State House of Assembly</a> who had been invited for questioning by the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.efcc.gov.ng/">Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)</a> for questioning have said they would not honour the invitation because of a suit they had filed against the Commission.

In a letter to the anti-graft agency, the lawmakers reminded the EFCC that it is legally barred from taking any steps against them until their suit is decided by the court.

"As you are aware, once a dispute has been submitted to the court's consideration for adjudication, parties must not usurp the court's powers to resolve the matter submitted or do anything that may make the decision of the court nugatory," the lawmakers stated in the letter dated January 14 and written on their behalf by lawyers from Afe Babalola Chambers.

"A respondent in an application is particularly obligated to await the outcome of the application and not resort to self-help, foist a completed act on the court, or conduct itself as if no processes are pending."

The legal firm noted that they are representing the Clerk and Director of Finance and Accounts of the Ogun State House of Assembly as well as the members of the House except Oludare Kadiri (Ijebu North Constituency 2), the impeached deputy speaker.

The EFCC had written to the Ogun Assembly requesting for information on all budget appropriations and allocations of the House from May 30, 2015, till date.

The commission also asked the Clerk of the Assembly, the speaker, and members of the House to appear before it on separate dates.

As of the time of this report, only Mr Kadiri had appeared before the agency.

Embattled deputy speaker

Mr Kadiri was impeached in March last year over allegations of gross misconduct.

He was also accused of insubordination to the Office of the Speaker, abuse of office, threat to lives and properties, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and attempted murder, committed in his constituency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lawmaker denies all the allegations.

In an interview he granted journalists last November, Mr Kadiri alleged that his signature was forged to swindle the state assembly of about N50 million.

He also said he was kicked out of office for demanding accountability in the finances of the House, being the Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Finance (he was also removed from that position).

The Ogun Assembly said Mr Kadiri was "using an official of the anti-graft agency to get information given to the agency under confidentiality leaked, with the purpose of smearing the image of the House in the media."

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said he is not aware of any court papers from the Ogun House of Assembly.

"As at now, I am not aware of any court papers and you know as the court works, they will serve a respondent/accused person but if I still get more <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/430168-exclusive-insecurity-apc-governors-prevail-on-buhari-not-to-appear-before-national-assembly.html">information</a> I will get back."