Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Seven Deaths, 249 New Cases Monday

Nigeria on Monday recorded seven additional deaths and 249 cases across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> indicates that the new confirmed cases have increased Nigeria's infection toll to 251,178, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,110.

The centre which disclose this on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning, noted that the new confirmed cases included a backlog of cases from Adamawa, Taraba and Niger states.

The latest data also shows that 23,439 Nigerians are down with the virus nationwide while the number of discharged cases increased to 224,629, including a backlog of community discharges.

NCDC further noted that Taraba State accounted for one of the seven fatalities, and a backlog of 36 discharged cases for January 12, 2022.

It added that the FCT and Imo State reported a backlog of 214 and 12 discharges respectively, for January 17, 2022, while Adamawa reported five discharges for January 13, 2022.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with 59 cases, followed by Adamawa with a backlog of 46 cases for January 13, and Imo State with 37 cases.

FCT also reported 30 cases; Kwara State, 14; Rivers, 13; Kaduna-10; while Taraba reported a backlog of nine cases for January 12.

Also, Cross River recorded eight cases, followed by Bauchi and Niger states with seven and five cases respectively.

While Delta and Ogun states reported four cases each, Nasarawa and Kano states reported two and a single case respectively.

NCDC added that three states: Plateau, Ondo, and Osun, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/495125-covid-19-nigeria-reports-16-deaths-129-fresh-cases-friday.html">reported</a> that they recorded no cases on Monday.