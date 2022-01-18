Nigeria: Lagos Governorship - a United PDP Is My Focus, Says Owokoniran

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone General Secretary, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, has said his immediate focus is working to ensure a united PDP is ready for the 2023 elections, as it is a seminal year towards deciding the welfare of Nigerians.

Owokoniran said working towards a united PDP takes primacy over Lagos State governorship ambition.

There were reports that he could be the candidate for PDP in Lagos State governorship election.

These came on the heels of pressure from his admirers and some party stakeholders for him to declare for Lagos governorship.

However, Owokoniran, in a release by his Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, said his focus is on PDP's overall unity and agenda for Nigerians, and not on Lagos governorship.

He said: "My primary and immediate interest is the unity of the party given the proximity of 2023 elections year.

"With a united PDP, the coming elections would signpost Nigerians' deliverance from the misgovernance and anti-people policies that the All Progressives Congress governments at all levels have inflicted on the people.

"I have not shown interest in contesting the governorship election of Lagos State.

"Working for the unity of the party, especially with election year 2023 very close, takes primacy over every other consideration right now.

"With a United Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, we will be able to answer Nigerians' calls for deliverance from misgovernance and anti-people policies.

"We, as a party, cannot afford to lose focus and disappoint Nigerians. And so any distraction must be avoided."

On how vital Lagos is to the party, Mabel Oboh quoted Owokoniran as saying, "Lagos State occupies a seminal political, cultural and economic status.

"So any aspirant must be grounded, realistic and get all the backings available.

"Governing a state like Lagos cannot be left in the hands of dreamers and puppets, such as it has been subjected to for a long time.

"PDP is ready to deliver this state. But we will present a common front.

"For now, building that common and united front across all levels is my focus," Owokoniran said.

Vanguard News