Uganda: Fuel Crisis - Covid-19 Testing Suspended At Malaba, Busia to Ease Traffic Flow

17 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Jonah Kirabo

The Ministry of Health has temporarily suspended Covid-19 testing at the Malaba and Busia land borders, in an attempt to ease traffic flow.

Dr. Charles Olaro who signed off the letter from the Health Ministry on behalf of the Director-General Health Services said that the continued build-up of trucks on the Kenyan side of the border was creating a super spreader scenario that they want to avoid, hence the suspension.

"The Ministry of Health has decided to immediately and temporarily suspend mandatory testing at the two border points to ease movements of trucks into and within the Country to avert the potential super spreader event," the letter reads in part.

According to the Health Ministry, the suspension of testing at the two borders is temporary and will be reviewed during the East African Ministerial meeting this week.

Uganda had initially called for mandatory Covid-19 testing for all incoming travelers, including truck drivers in December 2021. This according to the Ministry of Health was to protect the country against the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The development however resulted in delays, as long queues were reported all the way from Amagoro in Kenya, a few kilometers from the Malaba border post, since January 1.

Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) had also threatened to suspend hauling of cargo until the Ugandan government reconsiders on this directive which they considered costly.

