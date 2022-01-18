Egypt: PM - Climate Change Should Be Firmly and Swiftly Confronted By All World Countries

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted that climate change has become a pressing issue by all standards and all world countries should stand up against it firmly and swiftly in order to cope with the resulting rapid changes in the coming phase.

Madbouli made his remarks at a discussion session entitled "From Glasgow to Sharm El Sheikh in face of the Climate Change",which was held as part of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum, in Sharm El Sheikh.

He pointed out that the world has neglected all the experts' warnings over a period of 15 years and dealt with all predications without any real action.

The session was attended by Director of Climate and Environment Department at the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Mohamed Nasr, UN Development Programe (UNDP)'s strategic adviser Cassie Flynn, and a galaxy of world experts in the climate change.