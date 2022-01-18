Egypt: PM - Climate Change Should Be Firmly and Swiftly Confronted By All World Countries

11 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted that climate change has become a pressing issue by all standards and all world countries should stand up against it firmly and swiftly in order to cope with the resulting rapid changes in the coming phase.

Madbouli made his remarks at a discussion session entitled "From Glasgow to Sharm El Sheikh in face of the Climate Change",which was held as part of the 4th edition of the World Youth Forum, in Sharm El Sheikh.

He pointed out that the world has neglected all the experts' warnings over a period of 15 years and dealt with all predications without any real action.

The session was attended by Director of Climate and Environment Department at the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Mohamed Nasr, UN Development Programe (UNDP)'s strategic adviser Cassie Flynn, and a galaxy of world experts in the climate change.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X