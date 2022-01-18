Zimbabwe: Kasukuwere Plots Zanu-PF Return

Self-exiled former Cabinet Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere says he is willing to take the lead in finding lasting solutions to Zimbabwe's socio-economic and political crises that have seen late president Robert Mugabe's henchmen hounded and living desolate lives.

Kasukuwere, a former Zanu PF national commissar, and staunch Generation 40 (G40) member that opposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascendancy to power in 2017, is exiled in South Africa where he is scheming his political comeback.

He has repeatedly vowed he would resurrect his stagnated political career on a Zanu PF ticket.

Last week, Kasukuwere met former Zanu PF MPs Temba Mliswa and Killer Zivhu in South Africa, a meeting the has unsettled senior ruling party officials.

In a message to Zanu PF members posted Monday, Kasukuwere said: "We all carry deep and painful wounds of the treatment that has been meted out by fellow comrades to many of us.

"You loved the party and respected President Mugabe. You willingly sacrificed a lot as leaders of the party in various capacities. At the centre of the conflict in the party, today is the unjustified and callous victimisation that has happened since the November 17 (2017) coup.

"This has been painful to all and those of us who were in leadership are aware of how this has brought pain and untold suffering to you. When one joins a political movement, they do so to advance its interests and those of the nation. The treatment that many comrades have gone through is beyond imagination."

Further said Kasukuwere: "Some have lost their beloved ones, others sacked from their work, some thrown out of the party for having supported RGM as our President, others are in exile yet still some live with exclusion and victimisation to this day.

Some are in the courts and paying huge amounts to defend themselves on spurious charges. Others have had their land taken away and many are living in fear."

The formerly feared politician, who was known by the moniker "Tyson", said he felt the onus was on him to lead the crusade to tame the tempestuous tide.

"As one of the senior leaders who served under Mugabe and led many amongst you, am acutely aware of the responsibility on my (our) shoulders.

"This issue of ill-treatment and injustice to cadres is current and affects one's conscience every day. I receive calls and pleas from cadres on a daily basis. It weighs heavily, therefore, that a solution should be found for our comrades to live their normal lives without victimisation and ostracism," he said.

Kasukuwere alleged some politicians who crossed the floor from the opposition MDC to join Zanu PF were enjoying the fruits at the expense of Zanu PF 'loyalsts', who stood with the party during difficult times.

Mnangagwa has appointed several opposition political figures such as ex-broadcaster and Mabvuku-Tafara MP, James Maridadi, and former Harare Senator Obert Gutu as ambassadors, commissioners, and board directors in state institutions.

"G40 members who stood with Mugabe were today running and hiding from fellow comrades who have turned against each other and have become the most wanted enemies, he said.

Kasukuwere said the situation had to be dealt with decisively.

"Difficult decisions have to be made and, in the process, we should now consult wide and far on how to resolve this deadly conundrum. We are all living victims of our own system and this can't continue.

"When I engage, it's not because of weakness, but the strength to find a solution. I will not tire as I am acutely aware of the pain the majority live with. Someone should take the lead and search for a solution," Kasukuwere added.

However, Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa dismissed Kasukuwere as a "moonlighting" and "failed" politician.

"The party and home of the Zimbabwe revolution has noticed the attempt at grandstanding by an exiled erstwhile G40 figure who goes by the name Saviour Kasukuwere," Mutsvangwa said.

"He is in self-imposed exile in South Africa. He issued a statement in the wake of a self-serving encounter with two vain political pretenders. Through this encounter, Kasukuwere seeks to smuggle and snuggle back into political relevance on to the ongoing and the unfolding drama of the glorious Zimbabwe revolution led by President Mnangagwa."