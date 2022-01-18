Sudan Health Ministry Reports 447 New Covid-19 Cases On Sunday

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported yesterday that 447 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country on Sunday. Five patients died.

The General Administration for Emergencies and Combating Epidemics of the federal Health Ministry said that Khartoum state recorded 369 new cases, Blue Nile state 29, Red Sea state 12, Northern State 10, River Nile state and White Nile state nine cases each, El Gedaref and North Darfur three each, and South Kordofan registered two new corona virus patients.

North Kordofan did not report new cases, but three patents died in the state on Sunday. The other deaths occurred in River Nile state and Northern State.

Since the first corona virus patient was registered in the country in March 2020, 51.798 COVID-19 cases have been recorded. More than 40,000 patients recovered, and 3,642 of them died.

According to a report published by the Imperial College London COVID-19 Response Team in December 2020, an estimated two per cent of all COVID-19 deaths are recorded in Sudan.

The Health Ministry said in mid-December that Sudan was officially still free of the Omicron variant. Last week however, Radio Dabanga reported fears for a large fourth wave in light of the limited capabilities of the isolation centres in the state, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Khartoum doubled in the first week of January.

Early December, hospital managers in Khartoum warned of 'an imminent collapse' in the provision of health services, as Health Ministry support has dwindled since the October 25 coup.