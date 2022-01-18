Africa: Musa Barrow Aims to Continue His Fine Totalenergies AFCON Form

The Gambia forward Musa Barrow says he wants to continue his impressive performance at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

Barrow, whose late penalty earned the debutants a 1-1 stalemate against Mali in Limbé on Sunday, already has an assist to his name in the tournament.

"I am prepared and focus to continue from where I left of the last game," Barrow told CAFOnline.com.

The marked their first ever match at an AFCON with a 1-0 victory over Mauritania before drawing against the Eagles.

"This shows that teamwork matters, we qualified to this tournament because we played and defended as a team, we try to play fast transitions when we recover the ball.

"When we play, we always try to help and push one another on the pitch; we play as a team and try to improve game by game."

The Bologna man is one of Tom Saintfiet's star players as he can play across the front three.

Known for scoring sublime goals from distance, Barrow like every Gambian is proud to be at AFCON.

"As a Gambian I feel honoured and happy to be able to represent my country at the highest level of African Football."

The 23-year-old was named match of the man on his tournament debut against Mauritania, he played in Ablie Jallow, who scored The Gambia's first goal at AFCON.

"It was a brilliant goal by Ablie, who was in a good position, I knew his qualities, so I tried to quickly pass him," Musa added.

The man who is fondly called "Laka" has set his sights on achieving more surprises in Cameroon.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of surprises in this tournament," said Barrow. "African football is growing and there are a lot of professional players in each team here."

The Scorpions, who sit at the summit of Group F level on four points with Mali, take on Tunisia in their last group game on Thursday at the 20,000-seater Omnisports Stadium in Limbé.

"We always learn from each game, playing as a team and continue to be humble and stay focus and Insh'Allah (God willing) results will come," he concluded