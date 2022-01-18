Gambia: The Scarcity of Bread

13 January 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The country is experiencing bread scarcity due to lack of a production chain that enables farmers and those who add value to their products for processing, to work hand in hand to provide the manufactured goods the country needs. We have to produce our own coos or other grain in order to have the flour the country needs to sustain the availability of bread.

Shortage should be the mother of invention. Temporarily, the government should think of reforming the production chain to address the concerns of the least advantaged.

