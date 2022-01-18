Egypt: Shoukry - Egypt Condemns Any Terrorist Act By Houthis Against UAE

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry asserted the Egyptian government and people's solidarity with the UAE in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that set off explosions in three fuel tanker trucks and caused a fire near Abu Dhabi airport.

Shoukry made the remarks during a phone call he initiated on Monday 17/1/2022 with UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the wake of the terrorist attack that left a number of civilians dead and wounded.

The Egyptian minister asserted Cairo's condemnation of any terrorist act carried out by Houthi militias to undermine the UAE's security and stability, and target its citizens.

He added that Egypt supports all measures taken by the UAE to deal with any terrorist act targeting it, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Shoukry also emphasized Egypt's firm stance as regards supporting the security and stability of the UAE, pointing out to the close link between Egypt's national security and that of the UAE.