Egypt's Antiquities Sector to Make Special Achievements in 2022 - Tourism Min

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el Anani said this year will be extraordinary for the sector of antiquities.

Speaking at Cairo Opera House, the minister explained on Monday17/1/2022 that 2022 marks the 200th anniversary of Egyptology, which was discovered in 1822, and the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Tomb of Tut Ankh Amun.

He stressed that the ministry hopes to take major steps to develop the sector in 2022 after the outbreak of coronavirus affected the tourism sector in the past two years.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is keen to develop the tourism and antiquities sector, as evidenced by the reopening of several archeological sites in the past period, the minister added.

MENA