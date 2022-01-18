Egypt: Legal Action Taken Against 7,511 People for Not Wearing Face Masks in One Week - Interior Ministry

The Interior Ministry announced that it has taken legal measures against 7,511 people for not wearing face masks in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 708 violations of shop closure decisions were also detected during nationwide security campaigns over the same period, the ministry added in a statement on Monday 17/1/2022.

The campaigns fall within the framework of the cabinet's decision as regards taking all needed preventive measures to stem the spread of Covid-19, the ministry noted.

MENA