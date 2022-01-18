Egypt Registers 1,232 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Monday17/1/2022 that 1,232 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 401,308.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 31 coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,179 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 1,100 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 334,629, the spokesman added.

MENA