Egypt: Dr. Iman Karim in Charge of NCPWD

18 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli entrusted Dr. Iman Karim, a Professor at the Faculty of Languages & Translation, 6th of October University, with supervising the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

In statements on Monday 17/1/2022, Dr. Karim underscored her strong belief in the importance of forging strategies that aim at serving people of determination issues.

She said will further consolidate awareness about disabled people's rights, especially that the political leadership is giving prior attention to empowering and mingling them in the various fields.

Dr Karim, herself on a wheel chair, was injured in a diving accident at the age of 14 and has been a quadriplegic since then. She is a strong advocate of people with disabilities.

The NCPWD was established by Presidential Decree No. 11/2019 to replace the National Council for Disability Affairs issued by Prime Ministerial Decree No. 410 / 2012.

The Council aims to promote, develop and protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities, which are constitutionally mandated and raise awareness of them.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

