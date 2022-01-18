Egypt's Min. of Tourism & Antiquities Launches Training Ambassadors Program to Transfer Expertise Among Employees

Under the name of "Training Ambassadors", the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities launched a program aimed at transferring expertise among the ministry's employees, through the assistance of those who have obtained courses in the TOT program [Training of Trainees] and who have master's or doctorate degrees in various disciplines to benefit from their expertise in different sectors.

This comes within the framework of the ministry's plan to upgrade the qualifications of the human element in the ministry, and to benefit from the expertise and cadres therein.

For her part, Advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Training Affairs Suha Bahgat indicated that the implementation of this program started by organizing a training course for public relations workers in museums located in Greater Cairo, at the Prince Mohammad Ali Palace in Manial.

As part of the program, other training courses will be organized successively in different specializations. The base of trainees will be expanded in a way that contributes to developing the skills of the ministry's workers and to ensure sustainability, which comes in line with Egypt's 2030 vision.

Egypt Today