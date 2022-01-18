Zimbabwe Records Sharp Decrease in Covid-19 Cases

18 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe has seen a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases over the past week, with daily cases dropping from 709 on January 10 to 144 Sunday, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care Monday.

Deaths have also consistently declined over the period from 20 per day to four deaths Sunday.

The country began experiencing the Omicron variant-driven fourth wave at the beginning of last month, leading the government to tighten lockdown measures.

Daily cases peaked at 6 181 on December 10, and have since then been consistently declining.

Last Friday, the government postponed the reopening of schools that was due on January 10 by three weeks for further monitoring of the Covid-19 situation.

As of Sunday, the country had recorded 226 078 Covid-19 cases, 207 102 recoveries, and 5 247 deaths.

