Tunisia: Govt to Support Efforts of General Authority of Resistance Fighters, Martyrs and Wounded of Revolution - Bouden

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The work of the General Authority of Resistance Fighters, Martyrs and Wounded of the Revolution and Terrorist Operations was at the centre of a meeting, on Monday, at the Kasbah, between Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romadhane and President of this authority, Faouzia Yaacoubi Mellouli.

On this occasion, Faouzia Yaacoubi Mellouli presented the action plan of this authority for the year 2022, as well as the main claims of the wounded of the revolution, in particular those whose names were on the final list.

Quoted in a press release from the Prime Ministry, Bouden underlined the determination of her cabinet to support the efforts of this authority "until the settlement of all the files, in accordance with the law".

The final list of martyrs and wounded of the revolution was published on March 19, 2021, in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT) after several months of delay. It includes the names of 129 martyrs and 634 injured.

