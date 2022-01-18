Tunisia: Jerandi Holds Telephone Talks With UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Strengthening the democratic process in Tunisia and guaranteeing rights and freedoms were the focus of a telephone conversation on Monday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

The telephone conversation focused on developments in Tunisia, particularly in light of the measures announced by Head of State Kais Saied on December 13, says a statement issued this evening by the Foreign Affairs Department.

