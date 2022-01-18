Tunisia: Bouden Receives Head of General Control Body of Public Services

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romadhane received on Monday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, Head of the General Control Body of Public Services, Slim Hentati.

According to a brief statement from the Prime Ministry, a presentation was made during the meeting on the implementation of the inspection programme for the year 2021, concerning the tasks scheduled and completed, and the tasks not completed.

Emphasis was also placed on the results of the inspection work of several public institutions and establishments.

