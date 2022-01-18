Malawi: Admitted Patients Going Without Meals At Karonga District Hospital

18 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Patients at Karonga District Hospital are going without following the decision by the suppliers to stop providing the facility with foodstuffs over a K12 million debt.

The development is likely to affect the health of the patients and their response to medication since medication without food may become poison.

The district's Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. David Sibale, confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, adding that it is now two months since they stopped providing food to the patients.

Sibale said all admitted patients are required to buy their own food.

"We don't have any option, but to accept the development," said Sibale.

Reacting to the development, the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said she would engage the District Commissioner on matter.

She said her ministry will make sure that it speeds up everything so that the hospital resume giving meals to patients.

Karonga District Hospital was opened in 1988 has a bed capacity of 235.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X