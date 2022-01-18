Malawi: Bvumbwe Police Unit Closed

The Malawi Police Service has immediately closed Bvumbwe Police Unit following a fracas that saw its offices burnt and two people die.

Angry people burnt the offices at the unit last Thursday night due to misunderstandings with officers at the unit. A cell and motorcycles were destroyed in addition to the offices, among other things.

The development has seen the Malawi Police Service transferring all officers to other units and stations and declaring the unit closed.

Public Relations Officer for the Malawi Police Service, James Kadadzera, confirmed the development saying officers will return to Bvumbwe when new offices are constructed.

"Since there are no offices at Bvumbwe, police officers have been transferred to other stations. They will return when a new office is constructed," explained Kadadzera.

Commenting to the local media on the matter, social commentator Caesar Kondowe, said this was a pathetic development as Bvumbwe is fast growing.

"This is a worrisome development. People coming from Mozambique, Thyolo and Mulanje pass through Bvumbwe as they come to Blantyre. Closing the unit will negatively affect security in the area," he said.

And speaking when he visited the unit on Friday, Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, asked Malawians to refrain from burning police offices when aggrieved and instead present their grievances to a special commission that deals with issues regarding the Malawi Police Service.