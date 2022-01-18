Zimbabwe/Guinea: Warriors Duo Suspended for Guinea Dead Rubber

Zimbabwe will play Tuesday without the duo of defender Teenage Hadebe and midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe.

The Warriors play against Guinea at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon as they seek to salvage some lost pride in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B dead-rubber.

The pair will not take part last group match after receiving yellow cards in the team's two games against Senegal and Malawi.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's game against Guinea, which Zimbabwe is only playing for pride having been eliminated from the tournament already; Mapeza confirmed the duo would not take play.

"No injuries, no Covid-19 positive cases amongst the players. Just that two of my players, player Number 4 (Madzongwe) and player Number 15 (Hadebe) will not play tomorrow's match due to suspensions," Mapeza said.

Ironically, both Madzongwe and Hadebe made individual mistakes which cost the Warriors in their opening two matches against Senegal and Malawi.

Madzongwe needlessly handled the ball inside the box in the last few seconds of Zimbabwe's opening match against Senegal, which earned the West African giants a last gasp penalty, which Sadio Mane converted to hand his side a nervy 1-0 win.

There was also no joy for Hadebe in the second match as his indecisiveness gifted Malawian striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango his second goal which ultimately ended Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

The loss against Malawi meant the disjointed Warriors became the first team to be knocked out of the ongoing AFCON after losing their second successive group match with a dispiriting 2-1 defeat against African football minnows Malawi last Friday.

Last Friday's loss which came hard on the heels of a last gasp 1-0 defeat against Senegal means the result Zimbabwe get against Guinea Tuesday, they will finish bottom of Group B.

Guinea and Senegal have four points each, while Malawi have one less. Zimbabwe can finish tied with Malawi at three points if they beat Guinea and Malawi lose to Senegal.

The head-to-head result against Malawi will be used as a tie-breaker in the event that they finish third in the group.