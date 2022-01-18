Ghana: Cherryfield School Holds Speech, Prize Giving Day

A total of 192 pupils graduated at the6thspeech and prize giving ceremony held in Accra recently.

TheyincludedKindergarten, Primary and Junior High School pupils and students.

It was held under the theme, "Blended learning: A catalyst for quality education in the 21stCentury."

Speaking at the colorful ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the school, MsMagdalene DzifaAdzanu, said the school was not spared the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic as it distorted teaching and learning.

Asa way of delivering quality education during the pandemic period, Ms Magdalene Adzanusaid the school resorted to online teaching and learning.

According to her, the school made use of the Zoom platform and the smart app, which she said, had been successful despite some initial challenges it encountered during its roll-out.

Ms MagdaleneAdzanufurther indicated that prior to the 2020/2021 academic year the school undertook certain safety protocols such as fumigation of classrooms, washing of hands, among others in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

She noted that the school with its interest in improving infrastructure had begun with the building of new classroom blocks to augment the existing ones which was to provide an enabling environment for teaching and learning.

MsAdzanu, however, made a passionate appeal to government to work on the connecting roads that lead to the school which had been in a deplorable state as it would not only ease the movement of parents but inhabitants of the area.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr Pius Hadzide, who was the guest speaker highlighted the need for educational institutions to train students with the requisite skills needed on the job market.

According to MrHadzide, the inability of educational institutions in the country to train students to acquire the skills needed on the job market makes it difficult for them to adjust to new working environments.

He, therefore, urged curriculum developers and teachers to focus on the skills that are needed on the job market to help build the capacity of students.

"Today it is important to teach our kids the important skills that are required in the job market," MrHadzide said.

"We also want to encourage people responsible for those curriculum development and our teachers and let focus on those skills that are needed on the job market today", he added.

Students and teachers who distinguished themselves in academic performance at various levels were presented with certificates, laptops and other items.