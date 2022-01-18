Nigeria: 8.18m Electricity Customers Not Metered

No fewer than 8,181,086 million electricity consumers still remain unmetered and therefore, are on estimated billing platform of the distribution companies.

Latest data obtained by LEADERSHIP from the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Metering Status report as at November 2021, indicated that this represents 64 per cent of the electricity consumers in the country.

The report also showed that out of a total of 12,848,084 registered electricity customers as at November 2021, only 4,666,998 have been metered. This represents 36 per cent.

Recall that the federal government in 2020, embarked on the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) with the plan to distribute six million free meters to electricity consumers by the end of 2023.

This is to help reduce the metering gap, thereby removing more power consumers from estimated billing which has contributed to customer apathy toward payment of electricity bills.

Data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), indicates that 868,938 meters have been installed by the 11 distribution companies in the first phase of the NMMP, referred to as Phase Zero.

The commission said that in the next phase (Phase 1), with commences this quarter, four million meters would the procured and installed to electricity consumers.

Meanwhile, the NESI metering status of the DisCos as at November 2021 showed that Ibadan Disco, which has the highest number of registered electricity consumers at 2.076 million also has the highest number of unmetered with 1.29 million, representing 62 per cent, while Yola has the highest percentage of unmetered customers at 81 per cent.

Further breakdown showed that unmetered customers in Benin DisCo stood at 62 per cent; Abuja, 56 per cent; Eko, 44 per cent; Enugu, 67 per cent and Ikeja, 51 per cent.

Others are: Jos, 70 per cent; Kaduna, 79 per cent; Kano, 75 per cent Port Harcourt, 69 per cent; and Yola, 81 per cent.

NERC noted that the number of metered customers as at December 2020 was 4,053,403. The commission attributed the increase in roll-out of meters to the concurrent operation of the NMMP of the federal government and the Meter Assets Providers (MAP) scheme.