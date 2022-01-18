South Africa: A New 'Green Hydrogen' Venture Could Change the Way We Do Business

17 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

Green hydrogen has the potential to change the way South Africa stores and moves energy while simultaneously cleaning up sectors of the economy that are notoriously bad for the environment. On Monday, the sector was boosted with the unveiling of a new initiative.

With its rich endowment of platinum group metals, strategic geographical location and abundant renewable energy generation potential, few countries are better placed than South Africa to benefit from green hydrogen (H2) -- a potential game changer in everything from mass transit and aviation to maritime transport.

Building on a decade of research and development, South Africa on Monday marked a new milestone in its plan to benefit from the nascent hydrogen economy.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, described a "groundbreaking venture between national government, the Northern Cape and Sasol which will bring much-needed economic growth and investment to our shores through the production of green hydrogen.

"Over the past 12 months, Infrastructure South Africa has been working with the Northern Cape and Gauteng provincial governments to develop catalytic green H2 projects that will underpin provincial green H2 strategies, with the Northern Cape being the production hub and Gauteng being the domestic demand hub."

These projects and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

