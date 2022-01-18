Zimbabwe: 'We've Adequate Number Plates' - Minister

Transport Minister Felix Mhona Monday said his ministry stood in solidarity with the police who are on a blitz, impounding unregistered vehicles.

The minister said there was no excuse for motorists not to register their vehicles as the government had adequate number plates in stock.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) started an operation to impound all unregistered vehicles.

Addressing the media, Mhona said the government had adequate number plates to meet demand.

"The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development would like to inform motorists and the nation at large that the country has adequate number plates in stock and these are issued by Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) and its agencies namely ZIMRA and Zimpost," Mhona said.

He said the issuance of more number plates would commence (today) from 18 January in all provinces.

"Zimpost stations issuing number plates are Causeway, Southerton, Chitungwiza, and Bulawayo. We have Mutare Main Post Office, Rusape, Bindura, Marondera, Chinhoyi, Victoria Falls and Hwange will commence the issuance of number plates on the 18th of January," Mhona said.

"The ministry would like to assure the country that another batch of 25 00 number plates will be available from the 27th of January 2022 adding to the current stocks to meet the demand," Mhona alluded.

Mhona said the blitz by the police would continue until compliance was achieved and the same operation. A similar operation would be carried out, targeting car sales.

"The ministry further informs the public that the road blitz on the unregistered vehicles will continue until compliance is achieved. After the road blitz, enforcement agencies will proceed to car sales and dealerships to ensure that they comply."

He added: "The public is advised that initial vehicle registration and change of ownership can be done at CVR or its agencies.

"The ministry advises the nation that going forward CVR will only be responsible for issuing number plates to corporates, government departments, diplomats, and the replacement of lost number plates," Mhona clarified.