Ghana: Committee Investigating 5 GNFS Personnel for Alleged Gh300, 000 Theft Ask for Extension of Time to Complete Work

The three-member committee of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), tasked to investigate five personnel stationed at Konongo for alleged GHC30, 000 theft have requested for extension of time to complete its work.

The committee which was supposed to have submitted its report before January 18, 2022 have asked till Friday, January 21, 2022 for submission, the Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo Affum disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

It would be called that GNFS on January 11,2022reported that the GNFS has interdicted five of its personnel stationed at Konongo, accused of stealing money and items belonging to Barima Bretwum Okyere Bediako II, the Paramount Chief of Sekyere Traditional Area, in the Ashanti Region.

Additionally, the GNFS has set up a three-member committee, chaired by Divisional Officer Grade Three (III) Anthony Appiah, with other members; Assistant Divisional Officer III Andzie Mensah and Station Officer II Augustine Adogoba, to go into the alleged theft, and submit its report to the Service before January 18, 2022.

The interdicted officers, Sub Officer Raphael Badu Dumfe (the Duty Officer), Fireman (FM) Mensah Yaw Duodu,FM Rex Budu, FM Siale Richard and Assistant Station Officer (ASO) Odjer Jonathan, would be investigated over the stolen money and items, which occurred after the death of the chief in an accident on the Kumasi-Accra Highway, on December 22, last year.

Sanctions which can be applied include dismissal, reduction in rank, reduction in salary and suspension against the four personnel, if found culpable of the accusation.

The Ghanaian Times in its Monday, January 10, 2022issue reported that the Konongo Police Command in Ashanti is investigating some personnel of the GNFS, for allegedly stealing money and items belonging to Barima Bediako.

The police had retrieved an iPhone and a bag of the late Paramount Chief from the personnel, but without the money.

On December 22, 2021, the Konongo Fire Service Duty Crew, went to rescue accident victims trapped in a mangled vehicle involved in an accident at Triple Lane, near Odumasi, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

The GNFS personnel found the chief and two other persons dead in a 4×4 vehicle belonging to Barima Bediako and retrieved a bag containing GH¢30,000.00, an iphone and other valuables belonging to the chief from the car.

The GNFS personnel failed to disclose to the police that they found the amount and items in the vehicle.

The Municipal Fire Service Commander in charge of Asante Akim Central, Richard Aweso, said that the Konongo Police had written to the GNFS Command to release the duty crew to the police for investigations.

He claimed that one of the crew, Yaw Mensah Badu, was found to be in possession of the late chief's bag and iPhone.

A police source at the Konongo Divisional Police Command indicated to the Ghanaian Times the police's intelligence led to the detection of the alleged criminal conduct and invited the Konongo Fire Service Command on January 5, 2022, for investigations.

This, the source said led to the retrieval of BarimaBediako's iPhone and bag from the GNFS personnel, but without the stolen money.

Barima Bediako and two others were travelling from Kumasi to Accra on the chief's 4×4 unregistered vehicle, and it crashed into a mini bus, near Odumasi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, resulting in the death of all the passengers in the car.