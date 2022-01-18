Ghana: Man in Trouble for Smuggling 'Wee' Into Police Cells

A-20 year old man, who allegedly smuggled dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp into police cells, at Weija Toll Booth, in Accra, has been arrested by the police.

The Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng,confirmedthe arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said the Weija Divisional Police Command last Wednesday arrestedChristian Danso for smuggling dried leaves suspected to be 'wee' into the police cells.

DSP Obeng said police whiles on duty at the Weija toll booth station, saw smoke and smelled the scent of Indian hemp from the direction of the cells.

She said when the police on duty conducted a search in the cells,they discovered a substance, suspected to be Indian hemp, hidden under a blanket in the cells.

DSP Obeng said investigationrevealed that the substance was delivered to inmates by Danso through the ventilation opening/hole behind the cells.

He said the police arrested the suspect at his hide out at Weija, and in his caution statement admittedthat he committed the offence.

DSP Obeng said investigations were ongoing to arrest other accomplices.