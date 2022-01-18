Ghana: 9-Member GTDC Board Inaugurated in Accra

The Ghana Tourism Development Council (GTDC), has inaugurated a 9-Member Board of Directors with a charge to make it a profitable entity.

The inaugurated Board has Mr Kwame Acheampong Boateng as Chair, Mr Kwadwo Odame Antwi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTDC, Mr Tanimu Osman and Mrs Jacqueline Akuffo.

The other members include Mrs. Radia Adama Saani, Mr Vitus-Otto Langmgne from the Ministry of Tourism, Mr Akwasi Owusu Agyeman of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Phillip Abradu-Otoo of the Bank of Ghana and Mr. Stephen Kwame Oduro of SIC Insurance Company.

GTDC is one of the thirteen agencies under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture with the mandate of leading in tourism investment and infrastructure development as well as the commercial wing of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Inaugurating them, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Awal charged them to use the opportunity to transform GTDC into a profitable one.

Dr Awal further implored the inaugurated Board to provide him in the next three months a road map which would guide them in the discharge of their duty.

According to him, the Board should come up with strategies that could help turn GTDC into a private Company that could generate resources to revamp tourist facilities across the country.

The Sector Minister indicated that it was the vision of his outfit to record two million tourist arrivals in 2024 as against the 1.1million recorded in 2019.

This, he said, could be achieved through the generation of revenues, thereby, creating employment for the citizenry.

The Minister noted that the tourism sector should be the higher contributor to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He, therefore, called on the Board of Directors to ensure that the sector achieves its $ 5million in 2024.

Mr Awal, however, pledged his support to the Board, adding that he was ready to assist them in their operations.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Kwame Acheampong Boateng, thanked the President and the Minister for the trust reposed in them.

Mr Boateng further assured the Minister of their readiness to give of their best in the discharge of their duties.