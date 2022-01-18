Malawi: Chingeni Toll Plaza Grosses K500m in 2 Months

18 January 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Edith Kayira

The Roads Fund Administration (RFA) says it has collected over K500 hundred million since the opening of the Chingeni toll plaza in November last year.

RFA's Director of Finance, Alex Makhwatha, disclosed this on Monday when the Minister of Transport, Jacob Hara, visited the Chingeni toll plaza in Ntcheu.

Makhwatha said Malawians should be assured that the money will be put to good use.

He said through the system they can know how much money has been collected per day.

The minister also visited Kalinyeke toll plaza in Dedza.

Read the original article on MBC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X