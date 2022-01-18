Malawi: Chingeni Toll Plaza Grosses K500m in 2 Months

The Roads Fund Administration (RFA) says it has collected over K500 hundred million since the opening of the Chingeni toll plaza in November last year.

RFA's Director of Finance, Alex Makhwatha, disclosed this on Monday when the Minister of Transport, Jacob Hara, visited the Chingeni toll plaza in Ntcheu.

Makhwatha said Malawians should be assured that the money will be put to good use.

He said through the system they can know how much money has been collected per day.

The minister also visited Kalinyeke toll plaza in Dedza.