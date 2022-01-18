Rwanda: Monnet-Paquet Broods Over Poor Form of Former Club

18 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan winger Kevin Monnet-Paquet is not pleased with the abysmal performance of his former club Saint-Etienne in the French Ligue 1.

The Lyon based club are deeply rooted at the bottom of the Ligue 1 log with twelve points from 20 games and the French born Rwandan attacker who spent seven years with the club before leaving for Aris Limassol in Cyprus last summer has expressed his sadness over their plight.

"It pains me to see AS Saint-Étienne in last place. But there is still half a season left. The statistics are not in our favor but we must not give up because if the guys give up there will be a disaster at the end of the season. You have to hang on." Monnet-Paquet told Le Dauphine.

"With the arrival of the new coach, perhaps listening to new instructions, adopting new working attitudes, it will perhaps go better in the minds to allow the club to save itself. We have to try something with new players who arrive mentally fresh, who have not experienced this difficult half-season to help the team get out of there." He added.

Monnet-Paquet has netted two goals and provided one assist for Aris Limassol in the Cypriot League so far this season.

