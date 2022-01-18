Nigeria: Plateau to Construct Flyover With N6bn

Plateau State government has allocated the sum of N6billion to the Ministry of Works to build the British-America Junction flyover and dualise the Lamingo junction roundabout. The money is captured in the 2022 budget.

This was made known by the commissioner for budget and economic planning Mr Sylvester Wallangko during the 2022 budget breakdown at cabinet office in Jos.

LEADERSHIP however learnt that there is no provision in the 2022 budget for the construction of the burnt Jos Main Market otherwise known as Terminus Market.

Governor Simon Lalong had promised to rebuild the Jos Main Market before the expiration of his tenure with so many memorandums of understandings, (MoUs) signed but none has seen the light of the day.

It was gathered that over N1 billion was used to demolish the structures as experts were said to have been brought from overseas. Till date, no contractor has been mobilised to site, a year to the end of the administration of Simon Lalong.

Speaking on the state's 2022 budget, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was just a systematic estimate of expenditures to swindle the people.

The PDP in a statement issued in Jos by its publicity secretary Mr John Akans said the governor had failed to tell the people how he intends to finance the British-American Junction flyover project.