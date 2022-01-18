Nigeria: Afcon - Fans Hail MTN, Recount Memorable Experience

18 January 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigerian fans across the country have praised MTN Nigeria for its efforts towards providing an incredible Africa Cup of Nations experience.

MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the NFF went into partnerships with 140 viewing centers across the country in a bid to excite fans about Africa's biggest football tournament.

Viewers have been afforded the opportunity to watch the games live and cart home exciting prizes such as phones, irons, t-shirts among others.

Chukwudi from Sokoto who won a standing fan at one of the fan parks for his prediction of the Nigeria match, heaped praise on the telco, "I predicted the Nigeria match and MTN gave me this fan, thank you MTN," Chukwudi said.

One thing football lovers enjoy about the sport is the sense of community. Oluwaseun from Ibadan commended the telco for creating an exciting environment, "I have really enjoyed coming to watch the AFCON matches here, the atmosphere has been great."

Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, stated that the telco engaged in exciting activities for the fans because they are the driving force behind the team.

"We are aware of the passion Nigerians have for football, we want to reward them for that passion because they push the team to achieve more. We are proud supporters of Nigerian football and we want to reward everyone who belongs in that community."

The telco has also announced that it will be rewarding fans with an all-expense paid trip to watch the final match of the ongoing 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon. Interested MTN subscribers can simply dial *205# on their phones to get started. Successful subscribers will be informed subsequently.

