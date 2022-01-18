Kenya: Local Factories Key to Kenya's Industrialization, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Says

18 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has commended locally owned agro-processing factories for supporting the industrialization pillar of the Government's Big 4 Agenda.

Speaking on Monday during a tour of Maramba Tea Factory, accompanied by her Hungarian counterpart Anita Herczegh, Margaret said the processors were helping create employment and wealth for host communities.

Maramba Tea Factory in Limuru, Kiambu County is a farmers' enterprise that mostly employs women as tea pluckers and provides livelihoods to over 2000 households.

The factory tour provided an opportunity for visiting Hungarian First Lady to get a first hand experience of the Kenyan tea value addition process right from the farm to the cup.

In her remarks at different stages of the tour, First Lady Herczegh praised Kenyan tea farmers and processors for consistently producing high quality tea both for export and domestic consumption.

Earlier at State House Nairobi, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and her Hungarian counterpart held talks that centred on women empowerment, maternal and child health.

First Lady Anita Herczegh is companying her spouse President János Áder who is on a four-day state visit of Kenya at the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

