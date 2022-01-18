Kenya: Lawyers Seek Added Time to Prosecute BBI as Supreme Court Sets Strict Limits

Nairobi — The appeal case on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Supreme Court kicked off on Tuesday with parties involved in the case protesting the court directives on how the three-day hearing should be handled.

The Apex Court headed by Chief Justice Martha Koome had issued strict regulations on the submission of presentations capping time allocated to main parties at 45 minutes and other respondents at 15.

In her opening remarks, Koome re-empathized on the adherence of the regulations urging the parties to trust the bench that their written submissions will be read by the Judges before a determination is made.

This however, sparked a protest with counsels noting that the time allocated was insufficient.

Senior Counsel John Khaminwa, representing a respondent in the case, pleaded with the court to reconsider its decision and have the matter fully dispensed with.

"If it is necessary for us to sit in this court for two months let us to do so, what is the hurry for?" he wondered stressing that the case at hand had both national and international dimensions and ought to be fully considered.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai, representing the electoral body, also supported the clamor for more time noting that it was prudent for all parties involved to be comprehensively heard.

"The parties should be fully heard. The parties are entitled to more time," he said.

Senior Counsel James Orengo who appeared on behalf of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also pleaded for more time.

"It is our view that this matter should be fully ventilated, there is a great deal of public interst in this matter and the people of Kenya need to know all the details," he said.

The court was forced to adjourn for 20 minutes to consider the counsels plea.

The main appellants, the Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), were each allocated 45 minutes to make their presentations while those supporting them were given 15 minutes each.

The main respondents were also allocated 45 minutes each to summarize their submissions while other respondents were allocated 15 minutes each to make their case.

President Kenyatta, Odinga and the electoral body are among parties that filed the appeals.

The High Court and the Court of Appeal in 2021 ruled that the BBI process was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court was set to hear the appeal until Thursday and later retreat to write its ruling.