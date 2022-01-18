Nigeria: Panic in Delta Community As Rival Groups Engage in Shoot-Out

There was panic in the Ekpan area of Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, as rival factional youths clashed.

The youths set bonfire at two different ends of Ekpan but were dispersed by security operatives, who later brought the situation under control.

Vanguard gathered that a youth leader in the area allegedly arrested a youth loyal to a rival group, a situation that led to an exchange of gunfire until security men took over major areas in the town.

President, Ekpan Youths, Mr Victory Nanakparo, said the alleged arrest of some youths triggered the crisis, urging the state government to restore enduring peace in the area.

At press time, residents of Ekpan and adjourning areas were rushing home for fear that the clash could continue.

Tension in Bomadi as vigilante member kills youth

There was also reported tension, Saturday evening, in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, as a local vigilante member reportedly shot a youth dead in an undisclosed operation at Bomadi-Overside.

Though the information was sketchy, an eyewitness had it that a group of Bomadi Local Government Area Vigilante stormed a smoking joint at Bomadi-Overside, Saturday evening, in a yet-to-be known operation.

He said: "The vigilante group stormed the joint and everybody fled except the deceased, Paddy Ekrika, with whom they were discussing but nobody knew what transpired.

"Then, suddenly one of the vigilante members shot into the air twice and shot at the boy. He was rushed to Our Saviour's Hospital, Bomadi-Overside and around noon Sunday, the boy gave up the ghost.

"As a result, some youths of Bomadi town went on the rampage, destroying and burning down property in the community, including the residence of the vigilante member that killed the boy, the community hall and others."

However, a source at Tuomo, a neighbouring community in the Burutu council area, continued the narration that the rampaging youths stormed their community in search of the fleeing vigilante members.

He said: "Ebi Gadafi, who led the youths on the rampage, was on the pursuit of fleeing vigilante members to Tuomo, where he met resistance at a vigilante checkpoint at the entrance of the community, and who in his rage burned down their shade.

"Angered by his action, the youths of the community came out in their numbers, overpowered him and his group and beat him to stupor before the intervention of men of the military Joint Task Force, JTF, stationed at Tuomo."

Gunmen abduct community youth chairman in Sapele

It was also gathered that the youth chairman of Otonyasere Community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Obakpor Tekpesan, was abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

It was gathered that the 43-year-old Obakporwas allegedly shot in the leg by his captors along Otonyasere-Abigborodo road in Sapele, on Sunday at about 9 pm before forcing him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

The incident caused tension within the community as there was conflicting account whether he was set up for arrest or taken into custody by ransom demanding kidnappers.

The Divisional Police Officer of Sapele Police Station, Harrison Nwabuisi, said: "My brother please talk to the Police PRO."

When contacted, the Delta State Police spokesman, Edafe Bright, said: "I am not aware of any case of abduction."

President of Otonyasere Community, Arieja Austin, confirmed the abduction of the victim in a telephone chat with Vanguard.

He said, "Yes it is true, he was taken away yesterday from the community but we don't know if to call it abduction, kidnapping or arrest.

According to Deacon Arieja, "As we speak to you we are still reaching out to security agencies and none of them has admitted to arresting him and we will continue to do so until we find him.