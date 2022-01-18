Nigeria: SCI Applauds As Borno State Passes Child Protection Bill Into Law

Save the Children International, Nigeria, has applauded the Borno State Government, and the House of Assembly for passing the Child Protection Bill into law

Approved by the house of assembly in December 2021, and signed into law by Borno State Governor on January 1o, 2022, the law seeks to protect children who continue to bear the brunt of the 12-year conflict in the region. The law puts the state in the spotlight as the first-ever in the region to domesticate the Child Rights Act (CRA) aimed at improving and protecting children's rights.

In the views of Mercy Gichuhi, Country Director, Save the Children International, Nigeria: "The passage of the law is a new year gift to the children of Borno State. Good governance is about listening to the voices of the most vulnerable - the children, who have been crying over the years for their lives to be protected.

"There is no gainsaying in the fact that this singular effort of the Borno State government led by the Governor and the progressive thinking of the members of the Borno State House of Assembly will go a long way in reducing issues that are inimical to the development of the children of the state. We can only call for a thorough implementation of the law".

Ibrahim Zana Sunoma, Speaker, Borno State Children's Parliament said "The Borno state children's parliament appreciates the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the passage and domestication of the CRA. Big thanks to the Governor of Borno state for signing this bill into law. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of the law in Borno state."

Madina Abdulkadir, Girl Champion, SCI Nigeria (Borno), said, "We the children of Borno state would like to show our sincere appreciation for passing the Child Protection Law. "There is no gainsaying that the act will be the best for the children in Borno State because the crisis and abuses that have been going on in the state have always been a threat to our lives, we are grateful to the Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, the government of Borno State and other international bodies for ensuring the bill was passed.

"The provision of the Act will make a change in the narrative of an average Borno child who is not guaranteed or assured of a daily meal or proper shelter. We are very grateful."